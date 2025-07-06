VJ Edgecombe starred in his NBA Summer League debut for the Philadelphia 76ers as they lost 93-89 against the Utah Jazz in what proved to be a highly electrifying affair. The No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft showed off his elite two-way potential by putting up 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block during his 30-odd minutes on the court.

The 19-year-old opened his account following Ace Bailey’s tip-in with more than six minutes left in the first quarter. Bailey, the surprising fifth pick of the draft, initially got the tip-in after a failed attempt, following which Edgecombe orchestrated a 76ers play. He initially got the ball inbounds before receiving it at the edge of the 3-point zone before driving inside. The 76ers star then proceeded to pull off an expert layup through traffic, getting his first points on the night.

Ace Bailey with the tip-in on one end as VJ Edgecombe gets the layup on the other 🔥pic.twitter.com/ul44tYK4sD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Finishing the game as the top scorer, Edgecombe helped the 76ers pull off an impressive comeback after the Utah Jazz had built a 52-43 lead by the end of the first half. However, the Jazz maintained a five-point lead until the fourth and survived a late onslaught, with Kyle Filipowski contributing 11 points in the final quarter.

Article Continues Below

Filipowski, the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft for the Jazz, returned with 22 points and six rebounds while Brice Sensabaugh added 19. Bailey, on the other hand, went 3-of-13 on shooting and had eight points and seven rebounds. The Jazz also had the likes of Cody Williams and Walter Clayton Jr. make their Summer League debuts.

Williams had 14 points, five rebounds, and a steal and block apiece, while Clayton led the bench with nine points, six assists, three rebounds and one block. For the 76ers, Adem Bona added 16 points and eight rebounds, while second-round picks Johni Broome and Justin Edwards scored 13 points apiece.

The Jazz will now take on the Memphis Grizzlies on July 8, while the 76ers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 7 in the teams’ next Summer League fixtures.