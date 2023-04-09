There is absolutely nothing at stake for Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s final game of the regular season, but as the head coach hilariously stated on Sunday afternoon, that isn’t the case at The Masters.

Rivers was asked what his goal was for Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, and he had a perfect response ready.

“To see the end of The Masters,” Rivers quipped, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The 61-year-old also predicted that Spaniard Jon Rahm would catch American Brooks Koepka to win the green jacket.

The Sixers have locked in the No. 3 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game in Brooklyn. The 76ers will also play those same Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which get underway next week.

The game means next to nothing for both teams, but obviously that isn’t the case at The Masters, which is just teeing off for the final round on Sunday afternoon after a plethora of weather-related delays and stoppages throughout the weekend.

Koepka and Rahm are set to duke it out for the green jacket; Koepeka currently leads at -11, with Rahm just two strokes back at -9. Norwegian standout Viktor Hovland is also in the conversation, sitting at -8 after 54 holes.

Rounding out the top-five are Americans Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley, who are -6 and -5, respectively, heading into the final round.

The Sixers and Nets have just gotten underway at Barclays Center in New York, while Rahm and Koepka aren’t set to begin their round for approximately another hour.

So, if everything goes smoothly, Doc Rivers and the 76ers could catch the last few holes of the 2023 Masters.