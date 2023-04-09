Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from Augusta National on Sunday with 29 holes to play, due to a flare up from a previous injury.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning. “Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The 15-time major winner made the cut by a single shot on Saturday, but struggled with the unusual conditions at Augusta, dropping to the bottom of the leaderboard at +9.

It was just the second start of the year for Woods, who closed a second-round 74 to secure a record-equaling 23rd consecutive cut in The Masters. He’s only completed 72 holes twice since career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in Feb. 2021.

Cameras showed Woods limping during the final moments of play on Saturday before the golf was suspended due to weather conditions, and it’s now confirmed that the 47-year-old will not return to the course on Sunday.

Woods made history by making the cut in his 23rd straight Masters tournament, just squeezing through to the third round. But that’s as far as he will get, with tournament organizers confirming his withdrawal in a statement on Sunday.

“Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from The Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round,” the statement read.

Tiger Woods won The Masters first in 1997, and as recently as 2019, which was his fifth green jacket at Augusta National.

The third round is set to resume at 8:30 am ET on Sunday, with Brooks Koepka leading the way at -13.