Doc Rivers’ time as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers has been tumultuous, to say the least. Currently in his third season at the helm of the Sixers, Rivers finds himself at a potential crossroads with the franchise.

Most Sixers fans will be calling for Rivers’ firing if Philly doesn’t make it to the NBA Finals this season. On the back of probable league MVP Joel Embiid, many view this season as the Sixers’ best shot to win a title.

In an interview with David Aldridge for The Athletic, Rivers talked about his chances of getting fired if the Sixers don’t make it past the second round.

“I think so. But I don’t know. The same group … let’s say we don’t. ‘You didn’t get past the second round.’ You say, ‘But no one picked us to get past the second round. Did I underachieve, or overachieve?” Rivers said.

Doc Rivers acknowledged that he won’t be given his roses just for winning a playoff series or finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference with the Sixers, but he takes those victories in stride. He also knows Philadelphia is sometimes an unforgiving city toward its coaches.

“Ownership, we get along great. I’m in Philly. Philly’s a tough town on coaches. And that’s fine. I took the job knowing that. They didn’t pick me. I picked them,” Rivers said.

The Sixers took care of business in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll likely face their rival Boston Celtics in the second round.