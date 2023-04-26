Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers swept a seven-game series for the first time since 1985. They took care of the Brooklyn Nets in four games and got over a week of rest thanks to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks stretching their series out against the Boston Celtics. Joel Embiid and the Sixers will be well-rested for the portion of the season when it’s time to show who they really are.

The main objectives for the first round were to win swiftly and stay healthy. Mission one was a success, but mission two, unfortunately, was not. Due to an LCL sprain in his right knee, Embiid’s status for the beginning of Philly’s second-round series is unknown. Fortunately, he will have ten full days of rest following the game where he got injured, which should be enough time for him to come back for at least one of the first two games of the series.

Even though the Sixers took care of the main objective of the first round, one crucial checkpoint wasn’t reached: James Harden playing well. Billed by many to be the X-factor in the first round, he did just enough to get by, but he was not a key reason why the Sixers defeated the Nets. In his own words, Harden isn’t worried about his struggles inside the arc, but with his actions, it’s not exactly the same story.

Even as Embiiid plays injured and Harden comes off of a rough first round, there are reasons to believe the team around these two can rise to the occasion. Aside from the sizable amount of rest, here are the three trends the Sixers have going in a positive direction entering Round 2.

3. Tyrese Maxey is still a two-way stud

Tyrese Maxey really only lit up the scoreboard in two of the four games in the first round. It was not an insane series for the young star overall, but still one in which he showcased the type of dynamic skills that can win the Sixers games when one of their other stars falters (due to injury or otherwise).

With his solid defense on the ball and ability to make plays off of it, Maxey showed that it won’t be easy to play him off the floor like any other undersized guard. His pressure at the point of attack is becoming a key part of the Sixers’ defense. Switchability and providing constant defensive value in the paint — maybe even inside the arc — are not really in the cards for him. His jobs will be to delay the offense from getting into its sets for a few seconds each possession and force ball-handlers to keep the ball guarded, which he can absolutely thrive at.

Offensively, Maxey can be a scoring supernova at a moment’s notice. It’s on him and the coaching staff to help get him more looks at three to help set up his drives. Whether it’s as the screener in a pick-and-pop or in off-ball screening actions that free him up, it would help him and the Sixers to make him more than just a spot-up guy without the ball. The cards are all there for Maxey to be a continuous off-ball threat; they just need to be played.

The fact that Maxey has shown once again to be a strong playoff performer is extra important considering Harden’s struggles. In fairness, the veteran’s ability to merely get by defenders and into the paint is a promising development from the first round. But his inability to figure out ways to score (either from the paint or the charity stripe) leaves ample room for concern and/or skepticism that he’ll be able to pick it up moving forward in the postseason. The fact that he shot 42.4 percent from deep was due mostly to his red-hot Game 1 — a game he deserves credit for, but that is still hard to be super confident in.

Maxey’s defense will be tested heavily against the likes of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray or Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White (or any bigger opponent he switches onto). Consistency is the key for the young guard as he tries to help the Sixers win and prove he’s worth a hefty extension this offseason.

2. Tobias Harris is in a groove

It’s not certain that Tobias Harris was the Sixers’ best performer from the first round but he was undoubtedly the most consistent. With three games of 20 points on over 50 percent shooting (and collecting 12 rebounds in two of them), he had a very promising series. It may not be totally indicative that we have a new Tobias in our midst, but for him to trend up considerably is a positive.

After getting worked on defense in the first half of Game 1, Harris locked in further and helped make Mikal Bridges’ life hard. Doc Rivers trusted him to stay with the Nets’ best player and he rewarded that faith. He also did a good job securing offensive boards, running the floor, and hitting his sp0t-up threes when Embiid was in and adjusted right back to being a post scorer when he was out.

Harris’ impact steeply declining after the first round of the playoffs has been a recurring trend. Last year he played very well at the beginning of the Sixers’ second-round bout with the Miami Heat before ultimately losing the thread and not doing enough to prevent Philly from bowing out in six games.

Whether this first-round series against arguably the worst roster in the playoffs can tell us anything highly significant about Harris remains to be seen. But at the very least, he has some momentum to carry with him into the next round. With or without Embiid, the Sixers need him to not be a zero.

1. The Sixers depth is proving to be legitimate

The Sixers’ depth has been a key reason for their improvements as a team this season. Although the pieces around Embiid, Harden, and Maxey don’t fit seamlessly, the guys they have have shown time and time again that they can do what needs to be done to snatch victory.

P.J. Tucker (cue the barking noises) has jumped up to another level in the playoffs. Although his shooting was atrocious in the first round, his nose for rebounds and physical defense shined. That type of energy will only be more important in the later round(s) for the Sixers.

Paul Reed is the savior of the Sixers’ backup center spot. Even after getting worked by Nic Claxton in the first half of Game 4, he took criticism from his coaches and teammates, bounced back, and was one of the leading forces to a successful second half. De’Anthony Melton also came through when it mattered and shot 9-23 from deep (39.1 percent) over the four-game series. Jalen McDaniels wasn’t incredible but looks to be a good fit for playoff basketball because of his size, mobility, and off-ball movement.

Getting any contributions from the likes of Georges Niang, Shake Milton, or Danuel House Jr. would be the icing on the cake here. If Embiid’s replacement and the two most important 3-and-D players on the team are rolling, the Sixers have plenty of what it takes to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the days of prime Allen Iverson.