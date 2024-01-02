Joel Embiid isn’t on the injury report as the Sixers begin 2024 with a game against the Bulls.

After spending a week on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are back at home on Tuesday night. They ended their four-game road trip with a loss to the Chicago Bulls but will now see them again at Wells Fargo Center. As the Sixers prepare for a home stand, there is a huge question on everyone's mind: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Embiid is not listed on the Sixers injury report, which suggests he will indeed make his return to the court. The Sixers center sprained his right ankle in Philly's last game before hitting the road, a win over the Toronto Raptors, and sat out the whole road trip. Embiid didn’t participate in practice the following day and head coach Nick Nurse said that there wasn’t much concern over its long-term effects. Now, the superstar center is slated to make a return.

While Philly did get some valuable experience playing without Embiid, the team obviously hopes that the big man is able to stay healthy. The Sixers will still be shorthanded a little bit in this game, though, as starting guard De'Antony Melton has been ruled out due to lumbar spine soreness.

For the Bulls, Zach LaVine (right foot inflammation), Nikola Vucevic (left adductor sprain), Torrey Craig (right plantar fascia sprain) and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) have been ruled out.

In their third and final game against the Bulls this season, the Sixers will very likely once again have Joel Embiid back and look to start off 2024 with a win.