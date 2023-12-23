The Sixers will face the Heat on Christmas but Joel Embiid is coming into the game with an ankle issue to monitor.

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are kicking off a long road trip by taking on the Miami Heat on Christmas Day. While Joel Embiid's status has not yet been announced, he is coming into the prime-time game with an ankle issue to keep an eye on.

Nick Nurse said that Embiid did not participate in practice on Saturday afternoon. Embiid helped lead the Sixers to a win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday but was hobbling and waking gingerly for much of the game after falling and turning his right ankle.

“We didn't do a whole lot today,” Nurse said. “I think, to be honest, this probably would've been a day off. But just considering the timing of the year and all that kind of stuff, we decided to go in today and take tomorrow off, as much as we can while you're traveling.”

Nurse said Embiid's ankle has some swelling but that “there's not a ton of concern” over the long-term effects. He said that the Sixers “will get a good decent shoot around on Christmas morning” in Miami.

The Sixers face the Heat for the first time this season at 8:00 PM EST. Philly has other injuries to monitor besides that of Embiid.

Nurse said that Patrick Beverley and De'Anthony Melton, who missed the Sixers' last game with respective heel and thigh injuries, were able to participate in practice and that Mo Bamba and Nicolas Batum did not. Bamba stayed home due to illness while Batum is still working his way back from a hamstring issue. Nurse said the very earliest he could be back is on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.