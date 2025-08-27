After the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers walked away with more than just a gold medal. The young guard revealed that his time with Team USA allowed him to form genuine friendships, including one with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Despite limited minutes on the court, Haliburton said the Olympic experience opened the door to real connections with some of the league’s biggest names.

On the Impaulsive podcast, Haliburton shared how the Olympic camaraderie extended far beyond basketball.

“That Olympic team has made me cool with like everybody, you know, that’s been like the cool part about it,” he said.

What surprised him the most was his unexpected friendship with Embiid. “Like, not many people are cool with Joel Embiid. I happen to be pretty cool with him. He like FaceTimed me the other day, and I’m like, ‘You don’t call anybody,’” he added, according to Athlon Sports.

For Haliburton, the gesture was a sign of genuine respect and a surreal reminder of how incredible it feels to bond with players he once grew up watching.

Haliburton added that this new connection with Embiid has carried into their gym routines. The Pacers star explained that he often sticks around when Embiid is training in Los Angeles, something few are allowed to do since the 2023 MVP rarely lets others remain during his sessions.

“So he usually kicks everybody out of the gym when he works out. He lets me stay. So I know I'm in his good graces when I'm there,” Haliburton said.

The Pacers guard didn’t hide his appreciation for the chance to spend time with legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry during the Olympics. Still, his remarks about Embiid carried particular weight. Haliburton pointed out that not many people are close to Joel Embiid, attributing it to his cautious nature and tendency to keep his circle small.

“He's a cool a** dude. I think he just is like he's just wary of people. Like he keeps you at arm's distance, you know? Like he doesn't let a ton of people… He just keeps everybody kind of at a distance,” Haliburton explained.

Embiid’s presence on Team USA was highly anticipated after he decided to represent the United States in Paris. Beyond his contributions on the court, moments like these highlight how international competition can create unexpected friendships. For Haliburton, it wasn’t just about chasing Olympic gold, but also about building meaningful relationships that extend beyond the game.

