Published November 13, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The day after a big home win, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action. They’ll take to the Wells Fargo Center court on Sunday against the Utah Jazz following a big win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz have dominated to start the season, so the Sixers will need to come ready to play. However, there is one key question on Philadelphia fans’ minds before the 7:30 tip-off: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Jazz?

After dropping 42 points on the Hawks, Embiid said that he is dealing with a sore left ankle and a right shoulder issue that sometimes doesn’t allow him to move his arm. In the secon quarter, Embiid took a fall and got up walking gingerly. He stayed in the game and played 40 minutes on the night and said to reporters postgame that he plans to play.

The only two players on the Sixers listed with injuries on the official injury report are James Harden (right foot tendon strain) and Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion). So, barring a sudden and unforseen development, Embiid will most likely suit up to face the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back.

Embiid is averaging 29.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field this season. After starting the season looking rough, the Sixers’ star has rebounded and has looked really good on both sides of the ball.

In addition to Embiid being ready to go, De’Anthony Melton has been removed from the Sixers’ injury report after missing the contest against the Hawks with back stiffness. Having both of them will be key against a Jazz team with so many strong scorers, namely Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. The Sixers will look to improve to 7-7 with Embiid leading the way.