The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Dallas Mavericks as they continue a road trip. They will be on the second night of a back-to-back and will look to make it two wins in a row. But, with a matchup on deck, there is a big question to ask regarding the Sixers’ lineup: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Joel Embiid injuy status vs. Mavs

As the Sixers face Luka Doncic and the Mavs for the first time this season, Embiid is listed as probable on the NBA injury report. The left foot soreness that he dealt with before the All-Star break showed up for the superstar and held him out of Philly’s previous game. His status being probable instead of questionable bodes well for his likelihood to play

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Without Embiid against the Heat, a well-rounded effort resulted in a huge win for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, in particular, had great performances. They now have a quick turnaround and will try to win again as they potentially welcome Embiid back into the lineup. The only other injury listed on the Sixers’ side of the injury report is Dewayne Dedmon, who has yet to debut for Philadelphia due to hip soreness. For the Mavs, Davis Bertans is out.

So, when it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Mavs, it’s not certain but he seems likely to play. We will know for certain after the big man warms up at American Airlines Center.