PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading into the All-Star break with a four-game win streak. Embiid is representing the Sixers in the All-Star Game and was bumped into the starting lineup as an injury replacement. However, he may end up needing a replacement for the game, too.

“I’m not sure, I’m not healthy,” Embiid said when asked if he plans to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. “I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks, or a month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games but I feel like I’ve reached the point where I really need to follow the doctor’s advice. Back then, he said I should have been sitting for two weeks. We’ll see how the next few days go and go from there.”

Embiid, who has been dealing with left foot soreness and has been listed as questionable for each game since Jan. 25, previously left the possibility of him missing the game open. After the Sixers took down the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 118-112, ending their seven-game winning streak, Embiid reiterated that his primary commitment is to win, not show out in the All-Star Game.

“My focus is on getting healthy,” Embiid said. “I haven’t been healthy. I’ve been having this lingering foot issue. According to the doctors, [it] needs a lot of rest…Like I said, the focus is on winning, especially getting ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs. I’m focused on winning a championship.”

Joel Embiid and the Sixers have a great shot at competing for the championship. While he does have the chance to start in the All-Star Game after previously getting snubbed, he has more prestigious honors to chase.