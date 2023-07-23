Joel Embiid got married with his longtime partner Anne de Paula on Saturday, and so naturally, his Philadelphia 76ers teammates were in attendance. However, one teammate was noticeably absent from the festivities: James Harden.

A photo of Embiid along with Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang in the wedding celebrations quickly went viral, thanks in large part to Harden's absence. As NBA fans would know, Harden has requested a trade away from Philadelphia, though the team has yet to make any real progress on that end.

With Harden missing Embiid's wedding, fans and critics alike couldn't help but point it out and assume that he's really not going back in Philly.

Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, and Georges Niang at Joel Embiid's wedding 🔔 (via leealtman/IG) pic.twitter.com/jC7aFUaZUD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 23, 2023

“Someone missing,” a Twitter user commented. Another one said, clearly pertaining to Harden, “Oh so was HE not there?”

“James is gone,” a third commenter added, while another Sixers fan could only ask: “Oh.. Harden?”

Several others could not help but ask “Where's Harden,” with some even pointing out how weird it is since Niang–who signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason–was even invited and joined the photo opportunity.

It's also not like James Harden's relationship with Joel Embiid has soured. It's only a couple of weeks ago when Embiid himself said that he wants Harden to return to the Sixers. But regardless of his decision, Embiid emphasized they will be “boys forever.”

Harden and Embiid also attended Michael Rubin's “All White Party” in the fourth of July, so it's unlikely that there's some kind of beef between them.

Perhaps Harden has some prior commitment that he couldn't reschedule. Or maybe he was there and simply wasn't available when they took the photo. But whatever the case may be, hopefully The Beard can share his side of the story.