As James Harden sits and hopes to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, the veteran star is making it known he wants out from the Sixers. Although he spent time this offseason with some of his Philly teammates, he is so dissatisfied with the front office that he is ready to be moved to his fourth team in as many seasons.

In what is truly the kiss of death in the times of social media, Harden has removed any Sixers affiliation from his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He previously used a picture of himself in Sixers warmup gear in his profile picture and a picture of himself in a Sixers jersey as his Twitter header.

James Harden has removed his 76ers affiliation from his bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZeuzMZxgH — Sixerdaily (@Sixerdaily) July 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harden did not receive the long-term deal he was expecting from the Sixers in free agency, prompting him to opt into his player option and demand a trade. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey — whose long relationship with Harden helped land Harden via trade but is now reportedly fractured — said in an appearance on Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic that he will not rush any potential trade. The deal has to include a star or assets that can be flipped for one.

While the Sixers are technically free to trade Harden anywhere, the bulk of interest is coming from one suitor. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Clippers previously made a push to acquire Harden before free agency started. Their intent is to pair Harden with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but they are unwilling to give up Terance Mann in a potential trade.

This saga could last into the 2023-24 season. Harden is expected to report to training camp if he is still with the Sixers by then, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. But everyone knows what his goal is right now — and it's not to help Philly compete for the championship.