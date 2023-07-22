Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid finally got a ring. And while it's not the NBA Championship ring that he's been craving for, what he got this weekend was even more special.

Embiid married girlfriend Anne de Paula on Saturday, with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin confirming the union of the longtime couple on Instagram. Rubin shared a photo of the two from their wedding, showing the Sixers star and his SI Swimsuit model all smiles after the ceremony. Their son Arthur was behind them celebrating the incredible occasion.

Rubin wrote on his IG story along with the photo: “Congrats [Joel Embiid], [Anne de Paula] love you guys so much.”

What a year it has been for Joel Embiid, indeed.

The Sixers center is coming off a season when he just won NBA MVP for the first time in his career. He has been a runner-up for the past couple of years, but he's finally able to beat Nikola Jokic for the honor. While he certainly would have love to win the championship more, the MVP honor is a huge testament to his amazing work over the years.

And now after that success on the court, he just secured another W in life with his marriage with Anne de Paula.

Hopefully after getting that first ring off the court, he will be more motivated to get another, this time on the court. For now, however, we'll let Embiid and his wife enjoy the moment as they enter a new chapter in their lives.