A little flattery is always nice to hear, but it can be especially encouraging when facing an uncertain time in your career. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden remains at the center of trade speculation, but his teammate Paul Reed is taking time to share how he feels about the veteran. With fans maybe still nursing their postseason heartbreak, some Sixers' comradery should at least put a small smile on their faces.

“James Harden, that’s like my big brother, one of the coolest vets I know,” Reed told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey Tuesday. “I hope he comes back. But I understand business is business. And sometimes you got to do what you got to do.”

Harden accepted his $35.6 million player option right before free agency for the purpose of seeking a trade. Though, nothing has come of it yet. Philly general manager Daryl Morey, whose relationship with the 2018 MVP dates back to their time on the Houston Rockets, might struggle to find a deal that can help his team remain a force in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Reed's relationship with the franchise is going in a completely different direction. He signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, which the 76ers promptly matched. The 24-year-old did not log a huge amount of minutes last season but provided crucial reinforcements in Joel Embiid's absence and stepped up throughout the playoffs. His return ensures that the team retains some much-needed intensity and energy.

What the Sixers can't have, however, is distractions. Expectations are too high. New head coach Nick Nurse is coming in to try to stabilize this group and help them reach their full potential. It remains unclear if that is more likely to happen with or without Harden, but his teammates clearly want him to be part of next season's championship quest.