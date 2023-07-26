Paul Reed is running it back with the Philadelphia 76ers. It looked as though he was going to part ways for good with the Sixers in the offseason when he signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, but Philly was not going to let him go to Salt Lake City.

The Sixers countered and matched the offer of the Jazz to the restricted free agent Reed to get back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Reed thought that his time with the Sixers was over and that Philadelphia wouldn't even try to match the Jazz's offer especially when he saw other big men get deals of their own with Philly.

Via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

“I didn’t know what was gonna happen to be honest. I was a restricted free agent, so they had an opportunity to match. Then I seen they signed Trez (Montrezl Harrell) and (Mo) Bamba, my agent was like, it’s probably not likely that they match, but when they matched, I was real surprised.”

Apart from Harrell and Bamba, the Sixers also signed former Gonzaga Bulldogs big man Filip Petrusev to a two-year deal. Philadelphia's frontcourt is a bit crowded, particularly in the center position, but Reed and others are certainly behind reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid on the team's depth chart.

Reed, who was selected by the Sixers in the second round (28th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft, has career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 133 appearances — all with Philadelphia.