Disgruntled superstars are often hard to work with. They want to opt out of their current teams and file for a trade demand as soon as the offseason starts. This was the same situation Daryl Morey and the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers faced with James Harden. Although, Tracy McGrady thinks that the move makes no sense for the future of the Sixers star.

A lot of the faces of the NBA are motivated by player empowerment and movement. The league has to adapt and accept these demands in order for them to quickly get back up on their feet. Daryl Morey's Sixers are one of these teams at the moment due to James Harden. But, Tracy McGrady sees no point in switching teams, via Howard Beck of GQ Sports.

“And I don't understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. Why are you trying to get out? That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he's played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn't have a ring to show for it,” the NBA legend said.

He also does not get why moving teams were a necessity for him to win a championship despite having multiple All-NBA level talents as teammates like Joel Embiid.

“I don't know what he's looking for. And maybe there's some internal bullshit that is going on that we don't know about. Because it doesn't make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It's got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man,” he declared.

Will T-Mac sway James Harden's decision to move out of the Sixers?