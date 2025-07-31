As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2025-26 NFL season, one of the most anticipated storylines isn’t about a new face. Instead, it's about the return of a familiar force for the Chiefs. Defensive end Charles Omenihu is finally set to begin a season healthy, and he’s making it clear he’s ready to make an immediate impact.

“It's going to be the first time I play Week 1 since my fourth year in the league,” Omenihu said, reflecting on what this upcoming Chiefs season means to him. “These last two years, I’ve learned not to take anything for granted… I’ll be geeked, ready to rock, and help get us a win.”

Omenihu's 2024 campaign was cut short by injury. But when he did play, he made a serious impact. He had six tackles and a sack in six regular-season games, and nine tackles with another sack in the postseason. That brief glimpse was enough to remind the Chiefs what a healthy Omenihu brings to the table. And why they brought him back on a one-year deal.

It's clear why the Chiefs brought back Charles Omenihu

In a viral workout video posted June 30, Omenihu showcased a jaw-dropping 50-inch seated box jump. The post from the Chiefs defender was simply captioned, “Yeah, I’m back.”

Seated 33in hurdle jump to a 50in box jump. Yeah I’m back.. pic.twitter.com/kcB5VyAcw4 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) June 30, 2025

His explosive training footage isn’t just for show. It’s a clear signal that he’s ready to wreak havoc. The Chiefs’ pass rush could be even more relentless with him fully back in the fold. Omenihu’s return instantly elevates an already fierce Kansas City defensive front. Lining up alongside stars like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, he gives the Chiefs a pass-rushing trio that few offensive lines will be able to contain.

With his explosiveness and power on full display, Kansas City’s defense isn’t just deep. It’s downright intimidating. A fully healthy and motivated Omenihu could be a game-changer in the Chiefs’ pursuit of yet another Super Bowl title.