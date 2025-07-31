As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2025-26 NFL season, one of the most anticipated storylines isn’t about a new face. Instead, it's about the return of a familiar force for the Chiefs. Defensive end Charles Omenihu is finally set to begin a season healthy, and he’s making it clear he’s ready to make an immediate impact.

“It's going to be the first time I play Week 1 since my fourth year in the league,” Omenihu said, reflecting on what this upcoming Chiefs season means to him. “These last two years, I’ve learned not to take anything for granted… I’ll be geeked, ready to rock, and help get us a win.”

Omenihu's 2024 campaign was cut short by injury. But when he did play, he made a serious impact. He had six tackles and a sack in six regular-season games, and nine tackles with another sack in the postseason. That brief glimpse was enough to remind the Chiefs what a healthy Omenihu brings to the table. And why they brought him back on a one-year deal.

It's clear why the Chiefs brought back Charles Omenihu

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) warms up before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

In a viral workout video posted June 30, Omenihu showcased a jaw-dropping 50-inch seated box jump. The post from the Chiefs defender was simply captioned, “Yeah, I’m back.”

His explosive training footage isn’t just for show. It’s a clear signal that he’s ready to wreak havoc. The Chiefs’ pass rush could be even more relentless with him fully back in the fold. Omenihu’s return instantly elevates an already fierce Kansas City defensive front. Lining up alongside stars like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, he gives the Chiefs a pass-rushing trio that few offensive lines will be able to contain.

With his explosiveness and power on full display, Kansas City’s defense isn’t just deep. It’s downright intimidating. A fully healthy and motivated Omenihu could be a game-changer in the Chiefs’ pursuit of yet another Super Bowl title.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Xavier Worthy in concussion protocol after leaving Chiefs’ practice earlyOwen Crisafulli ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops gems for young fan from Make-A-WishGuillermo Guajardo ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce team up with exciting food messageAlex House ·
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who reacted to a mural of Jesus Christ that looks like him on his New Heights podcast, at Super Bowl 59.
Travis Kelce helps break up fight at Chiefs training campAutumn Hawkins ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown ‘shaken up’ during Chiefs’ latest practiceMalik Brown ·
image thumbnail
3 Kansas City Chiefs players on roster bubble who must shine in 2025 preseasonEnzo Flojo ·