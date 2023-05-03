Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

After just falling short over the last couple of years, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid finally won his very first NBA MVP on Tuesday, beating out Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounnmpo for the biggest individual award in the Association. The Sixers big man had an emotional reaction to the announcement with his teammates surrounding him in Boston on their off-day and on Wednesday, teammate James Harden had quite the gift for his co-star.

23 MVP ⌚ James Harden gifted Joel Embiid an engraved Rolex for winning the MVP plum 🙌 (via @PompeyOnSixers)pic.twitter.com/MwmjMdOQmX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

Looks like a Day-Date and also has a “23 MVP” engravement on the back. What a gesture from The Beard. I’m sure Joel Embiid will be wearing that timepiece on special occasions.

The Cameroonian missed Game 1 on Monday but the Sixers managed to beat the Celtics without him, to the shock of many. Harden erupted for a mind-boggling 45 points to lead the way, turning back the clock. Now, Embiid returns for Game 2 Wednesday with the chance to take a 2-0 stranglehold on the series heading back home.

Joel Embiid truly had an electrifying 2022-23 campaign, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per night while shooting 54.8% from the field. The 29-year-old was arguably the most dominant player in the league and was rewarded for it.

While capturing MVP honors obviously means a lot to Embiid, the work isn’t done. Taking the Sixers to the Promised Land is the ultimate goal. If they can get past the C’s, who are the current title favorite, Doc Rivers’ squad has a very good chance of going all the way. That’s if Embiid stays healthy, having just recovered from a knee sprain.