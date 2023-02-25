James Harden is one of the most gifted scorers we’ve ever seen in the NBA. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers proved this fact by etching his name in the history books. Harden exploded for 31 points 10-of-16 shooting as he helped lead the Sixers to a hard-fought 110-105 victory over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the process, Harden surpassed Sixers legend Allen Iverson on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. AI logged 24,368 points throughout his colorful career, and thanks to Thursday’s heroics, Harden is now up to 24,386 points. He is now sitting at the 26th spot on this prestigious list.

At first, Harden was at a loss for words as he was asked to share his thoughts on surpassing the great Allen Iverson:

“I don’t know, man. Just being in the NBA was a far-fetched dream, but now, when you tell me things like that, it’s just like, I don’t know. I don’t know what to say,” Harden told reporters, via Declan Harris of SI.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harden was then able to compose himself to express just how much he admires Iverson and his contributions to the sport:

“Obviously, we know how important AI was to this league, obviously, to the city of Philly, but the culture, and the game of basketball itself,” he finished. “I’m just happy to be in the same conversation as him. I got a long way to go.”

James Harden obviously won’t be catching LeBron James on the all-time scoring list, but he should continue to climb the rankings. Up next for him is Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen, who has 24,505 to his name.