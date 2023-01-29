It has been a minute since James Harden got himself featured on Shaqtin’ a Fool. Well, count on the Philadelphia 76ers superstar to come out with a Shaqtin’-worthy play when we need it the most. This was exactly the case for the former league MVP on Saturday as the Sixers took on the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harden got himself called out by former teammate Serge Ibaka for his antics during Philly’s 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Much like the rest of us, Ibaka wanted to know what James was thinking during this bone-head play:

It seems like Harden forgot to check into the game on this particular occasion. As soon as he realized this was the case, he rushed to the court to try and salvage the play. It obviously did not work in his favor, though, and he has once again come out with his entry for this week’s edition of Shaqtin’ a Fool.

Harden was quick to accept his error. After the game, he responded to Ibaka’s query by stating that this was a simple case of miscommunication:

lil miscommunication, we got the W though 😂 https://t.co/ak7uljjnIa — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 29, 2023

At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. The Sixers emerged with a victory in a marquee matchup against the best team in the West.

Despite his blunder, Harden had another noteworthy performance to help his team in this one. He finished with a 17-point, 13-assist double-double to go along with three triples, four rebounds, and zero turnovers in 36 minutes of action.

It was Joel Embiid, however, who was the man of the moment for the Sixers. The All-Star big man dropped 47 points all over the Nuggets in a showdown against reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. We all know who came out on top in this particular battle.