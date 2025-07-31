The Cleveland Browns are entering an interesting time as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. After being relatively competitive for a short while, the team cratered last season. Now, their 2025 NFL training camp raises a lot of questions, including concerns at the quarterback position. With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns' quarterback room is murkier than ever before. Browns training camp has kicked off, and this is the position where fans might find the most concern.

Cleveland attempted to remedy the situation. First, they signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract. They also traded for Kenny Pickett earlier in the offseason. Initially, the plan was for Cleveland to have Flacco compete with Pickett, with the winner of Browns training camp being the starting quarterback. But that did not go according to plan, as Pickett suffered an injury.

Cleveland shocked the world when they drafted two quarterbacks when they selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Alarmingly, this looked like a situation where the team was just picking a quarterback to see something that would stick. It's no surprise the team has the second-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl. With Pickett injured, the quarterback situation has been the biggest reason for the Browns to panic.

Why Joe Flacco is the starter at 2025 NFL training camp

The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and Flacco is entering his 18th season. While he has had an incredible career, it's apparent that he is inching toward the end of his career. Yet, Flacco is the starter in 2025. Why is this the case?

Those who watched the team in 2023 will remember that Flacco led them on a fantastic playoff run. Amazingly, he went 4-1 in the five games he played, leading the Browns to the NFL Playoffs. Flacco threw for 1,616 yards while hurling 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 60.3 percent of his passes. Although they lost in the Wildcard Round against the Houston Texans, it was still a good run that highlighted how Flacco played a major role.

When they stumbled last season, it illustrated how bad the Browns' quarterback room was without Flacco. Therefore, Cleveland opted to bring Flacco back. But this was a curious decision, considering they were carrying four quarterbacks into 2025 NFL training camp.

How Browns quarterback situation looks heading into 2025 NFL season

Article Continues Below

Pickett's injury puts Flacco into the starter's role by default. However, it also puts more pressure on Sanders and Gabriel. Yes, Sanders has made strides at Browns training camp. But he also has not proven that he is at the NFL level yet. There are some good things to come out of the Browns' training camp.

Sanders had a day where he went 9-for-9. Yet, even with some solid performances, his spot in the Browns quarterback room is not certain. Gabriel has also not shown that he can take over the quarterback spot. This is concerning because there is a good chance that the quarterback situation will not have a full resolution even when the 2025 NFL season commences.

If Flacco starts the season as the starting quarterback, there is no guarantee he will keep the spot. There could be a circumstance that sees Cleveland struggle, and they could end up looking to the future instead.

The future of the Browns quarterback room

Flacco will not be the quarterback of the future. Therefore, that leaves Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel. So far, none of these three has proven they can dominate at the NFL level. There is still time for any of the three to make an impact. However, they will also face some difficulties competing against one another and facing tough divisional rivals.

Sanders has a chance to make an impact with the Browns if he can keep gaining reps and taking strides in his development. Likewise, Gabriel is just focused on doing his job instead of winning the battle. For the Browns to have any success in the future, they need a star starting quarterback to emerge from this bunch. When they made the playoffs earlier this decade, it was due to good quarterback play, a strong running game, and a great defense.

The future of the Browns' quarterback room is in flux because there is no clear-cut winner of the starter's battle. Overall, it will take great performances over a long stretch of games to ensure that becomes a reality. Flacco might do enough to cement himself as the starter for the 2025 NFL season, but questions will linger into the 2026 campaign. For now, those questions remain unanswered, and it is a big cause for concern in Cleveland.