The Philadelphia 76ers recently opened up their training camp for the 2023-24 campaign, and noticeably absent was star guard James Harden, who requested a trade earlier this summer. Although it has since been reported that Harden is expected to ultimately end up joining the team's camp after all, there is still definitely some shaky ground between The Beard and the Sixers.

Recently, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shed some light on the Harden situation and what the star's ultimate plan might entail.

“He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable,” said Wojnarowski on ESPN's NBA Today. “So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and that they’ll make a trade. The Sixers, on the other hand, they want to wait this out.”

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The James Harden saga has been an eventful one in Philadelphia. Although Harden was acquired in the hopes of delivering franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid a long-awaited legitimate number two option, the team has still failed to make it past the second round barrier that has spelled their downfall time after time during the Embiid era.

This offseason, Harden set his eyes on greener pastures and then publicly feuded with general manager Daryl Morey for not trading him. With just weeks until the 2023-24 season is set to tip off, things are as uncertain as ever between Harden and the Sixers, and that's before considering that the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers' two biggest Eastern Conference roadblocks, also both got significantly better (on paper) over the last week.

The Sixers are set to tip off their season against the Bucks on October 26.