Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is seeking to undo the narrative that he is a playoff failure in the 2023 NBA playoffs. As he and the Sixers prepare to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, the topic of his health status is under heavy surveillance.

Last year, a hamstring injury contributed to a pitiful performance in his first playoffs with the Sixers. Injuries have slowed him down at points this season but he still has looked good overall. Entering the playoffs, all seems to be good with the veteran guard.

Speaking with reporters on Friday before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Nets, Harden said that he feels “great” and “extremely prepared” to play 40 minutes against the Nets, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. He added that he’s excited to get back out there and show he is ready.

James Harden said his energy, pace and aggressiveness will be better this postseason after playing injured last year. He says he’s more comfortable and confident. @KYWNewsradio #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nxgiZWe49E — Dave Uram (@MrUram) April 14, 2023

“My energy, my pace, my aggressiveness is going to be better. I’m just more comfortable, more confident in what I’m supposed to be doing out there,” Harden said following the Sixers’ practice.

Harden has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including a right foot tendon strain that forced him to miss over a month earlier in the season and left Achilles soreness that has nagged him for months. Having over a week off to rest has seemingly helped in a big way for him — and in turn, the Sixers.

The Sixers need Harden to be his best self against the Nets. Joel Embiid has the ability to carry the team but Harden must relieve some of that pressure against his former team.