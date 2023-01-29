Make no mistake, Joel Embiid is an All-Star this 2022-23 and is sure to make it to the All-Star Game this coming February. However, the Philadelphia 76ers center certainly didn’t appreciate the fact that he’s not voted as a starter from the East.

Embiid is definitely one of the biggest snubs in the voting for All-Star starter, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum beating him for the frontcourt spots. While it’s definitely hard to choose anyone to remove from those three, that doesn’t erase the fact that the Sixers big man deserves to be a starter. He is averaging 33.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, after all.

The 28-year-old certainly feels the same way, and he didn’t hide his disappointment that he received such massive disrespect.

“Having been a starter the last five years, I think it was a little disrespectful (to not start),” Embiid said before citing that NBA fans might not like him because he trolls too much, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Joel Embiid who feels he was snubbed. His biggest rival, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, said that he believes the Sixers leader “deserves” to be an All-Star.

Embiid showed on Saturday that fans, the media and the coaches made a mistake not putting him into the All-Star Game as a starter. He exploded for 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the Sixers to victory over Jokic and the Nuggets.

There have always been snubs in the All-Star voting every year, but it’s hard not to agree that what happened to Embiid is one of the biggest disrespects this 2022-23 season.