There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls.

Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the Bulls. With the victory, the big man has also maintained his immaculate record against the Windy City franchise, improving to 12-0 in his career.

Following the win, Embiid made sure to rub the said stat on the face of the Bulls. Even better, he had the perfect comparison, calling himself Aaron Rodgers in reference to how the Green Bay Packers QB dominates the Chicago Bears.

He initially wrote “Father and sons time” on his caption, but truth be told, the Rodgers diss is way better.

Joel Embiid edited his IG post caption from mentioning he's the Bulls' daddy to Aaron Rodgers. What a reference! 😂 @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/UfuOlfQKkm — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 30, 2022

The Bulls have no way to fire back, though. Joel Embiid and the Sixers have been really dominant over them in the past three years, with Chicago unable to beat them since 2019.

Of course some might say that it’s too early for Embiid and the Sixers to talk, especially after their 0-3 start to the season. Nonetheless, they definitely have the bragging rights here.

Not to mention that Philly is starting to get things going. They have now won two straight and are just a win away from making it to the 0.500 mark. While there are a lot of things they can improve on, they are surely getting more and more confident with their play.