Joel Embiid explained the Sixers' shortcomings on offense that led to their loss to the Bulls.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers' red-hot offense came to a screeching halt against the Chicago Bulls, resulting in the end of their six-game winning streak. Although Joel Embiid scored 40 points on 15-28 shooting, the Sixers were out of sync on offense and became the latest victims of the Coby White-led Bulls.

The Sixers only resolved the point-scoring buzzsaw the stats say that they are in spurts throughout this contest. Although Embiid was on his best game, Tyrese Maxey failed to work his way through the Bulls' physical defense until later in the game and no one else was able to pick up the slack. Tobias Harris scored just three points on 1-3 shooting and Kelly Oubre Jr. had just six on 2-10 shooting.

The 104 points the Sixers scored were the fewest amount of points they have posted in a game Embiid has played in. Although they did a good job defensively, allowing just 108, they putzed around too much in the early goings of the game to pull out the win.

“Spacing wasn't right. I think we kinda forgot our fundamentals,” Embiid said when asked about the Sixers' lack of execution. “But, you know, that happens. We've been on a roll and I think tonight a lot of it also had to do with not making shots for really the first three quarters.

Nick Nurse pointed to Bulls guards Alex Caruso and Jevon Carter as guys who made big differences for the Bulls. The head coach said that the Sixers were “just a half step behind on some stuff” and that, although they looked good on defense, they couldn’t translate the success to the other end.

“I didn't think we were quite scoring enough for how good our defense was early,” Nurse said. “We were getting a bunch of stops early and not a ton to show for it down there. I think we had 14 in the first, like, less than four minutes and then we scored 10 in about the next 14 minutes.”

The Sixers outscored the Bulls 35-27 in the fourth quarter and held the lead at one point with less than seven minutes to go. But the Bulls had answers for every bucket Philly manufactured. A Wells Fargo Center crowd ready to explode was unable to fully let loose as the visiting squad came in and stole a victory.

“I thought we made a pretty good run. We came back in a game. But Patrick Williams and [Nikola Vucevic] hit some big shots from three,” Embiid said. “And then, we had opportunities. We came back, we fought, we just came up short.”

With a chance to send the game to overtime, Embiid and Maxey went back to their two-man game. Embiid got space in the middle of the floor, which is generally a sign that the Sixers are about to score. But he failed to take advantage of the space and momentum going to the rim on his floater attempt.

Coby White, who led the Bulls with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, slid over to contest Embiid, who lost his grip on the ball. DeMar DeRozan came up with the rebound and hit the free throws that put the game out of reach in the final seconds.

THAT'S HOW YOU DEFEND THE MVP pic.twitter.com/LZfgqyRTTC — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 19, 2023

“I thought we got to a good set. We got a pretty good shot out of it. Ball just slipped out of my hands,” Embiid said. “If I had to do it again, maybe I would've probably just gone with my shot, just step back and take that short jumper like I've always done. But I tried to go for the floater and the ball just slipped out. It happens. But good execution. Spacing could have been better too. But good execution and I just missed it.”

The Sixers ‘ winning streak coming to an end like this will serve as a wake-up call ahead of a huge matchup with the top dogs of the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, coming up next.