Joel Embiid started to bring the house down with his move on Nikola Vucevic.

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking the Chicago Bulls in a competitive Eastern Conference. The Sixers entered the matchup on a six-game winning streak. Chicago wants to end Philly's momentum, but Joel Embiid created a force of his own with a highlight dribble move on Nikola Vucevic.

Joel Embiid attempts to silence Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls

The Sixers had possession with four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Embiid got the ball at the top of the key and performed a series of moves that sent Vuvevic flying:

Joel Embiid desintegra a Nikola Vucevic 😱 pic.twitter.com/VHiOsJlIzM — Accion_NBA (@accionnba1) December 19, 2023

Embiid's crossover caused Vucevic to lose his balance and drift to the baseline. This would not be the Sixers center's last flashy move of the night. Embiid finished the game with 40 points and 14 rebounds. However, Vucevic and the Bulls got the last laugh.

Chicago won the game 108-104. Nikola Vucevic asserted himself with 23 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Coby White ended the night with 24 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. The Bulls had six players score in the double digits compared to Philly's two.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia's next leading scorer was Tyrese Maxey. The 23-year-old scored 29 points, dished six assists, and grabbed five rebounds. Still, the Sixers could not overcome Chicago's team defense. Philly turned the ball over 13 times, three more times than the Bulls. The Sixers also failed to match the Bulls in field-goal and three-point percentage.

Philadelphia remains in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers will not panic too hard about their loss to Chicago. The team is preparing for another series of tough matchups which first includes the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 20th.