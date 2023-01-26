When it comes to talking trash, Joel Embiid won’t lose be it on the court or online. The Philadelphia 76ers big man made that crystal clear to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who kept dissing him during Wednesday’s game.

During the Sixers-Nets showdown, Durant had a lot to say about Embiid. First off, he roasted him for getting blocked by Nic Claxton. And then later on when JoJo did a “Triple H” celebration after an and-1 play midway through the third quarter, KD called it “trash.”

Embiid calls himself “Troel” for a reason, and he wouldn’t take such trash talks sitting down. After he helped Philly take down Brooklyn 137-133, he proceeded to fire back at Durant and let him hear it.

Responding to Durant’s criticism of his hip thrust celly, Embiid had the perfect rebuttal: #SuckIt.

As NSFW as that may seem, Joel Embiid certainly won that round. Kevin Durant doesn’t have much option to hit back anyway, considering that the Nets lost so bad. The game isn’t really that close as the scores suggest, with the Sixers leading by as much as 17 points in the contest.

Embiid himself had a big game to lead the Sixers to victory, dropping 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

It’s quite unfortunate that Durant wasn’t in the game to engage Embiid with more trash talks. The two teams meet again in February. Hopefully, they can continue their fiery exchange on the court by then.