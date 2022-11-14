Published November 14, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.

According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Embiid became the first player in NBA history to put up a game with at least 50 points, ten rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.

Embiid’s final statline was 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots while shooting 68 percent from the field. Those numbers too have never been done before in league history.

Not only that, Embiid outscored the entire Jazz starting lineup, 59-53. It was the second consecutive monster game from Embiid who was coming off a game with 42 points, ten rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots on Saturday in another big win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The back to back wins pushes the Sixers record to .500 on the season at 7-7. The team is probably going to continue to need big performances from Joel Embiid as James Harden is expected to miss about a month due to a tendon strain in his right foot.

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Jazz, Embiid had been averaging 29.3 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocked shots while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He’s also been getting to the free-throw line around ten times a game and knocking them down at an 83 percent clip.