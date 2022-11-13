Published November 13, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

When Joel Embiid was first drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, the hope was that he would become one of the franchise’s next superstars. The Sixers had been embroiled in what was known as ‘The Process’ with former general manager Sam Hinkie engineering one of the greatest tank jobs in recent memory.

For an organization that has had many Hall of Fame players suit up for the team, Embiid is on his way to etching himself in the Sixer pantheon of greats. In a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Embiid put up a statline of 42 points, ten rebounds and six assists. He shot 56 percent from the field and was 13-16 from the free-throw line.

According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Embiid’s 42 points put him behind only Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain in terms of 40 point games in a Sixers uniform. This is Embiid’s second 40 point game of the season. His first came on Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs when he dropped 40 exactly.

On the season, Joel Embiid is averaging 27.8 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. He’s getting to the free-throw line just under ten times per game and he shoots it at an 83.3 percent clip.

The Sixers have been without James Harden who is expected to miss about a month with a tendon strain in his right foot. His absence puts more pressure on Embiid and the Sixers have gotten off to an inconsistent 6-7 start.

But Embiid continues to climb the ladders and could soon be mentioned in the same breath as Sixers legends Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain.