The Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a stranglehold of their series with the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. They lead the series 2-0 with two dominating wins on their home floor. Those hopes potentially took a big hit early as Sixers star Joel Embiid was forced to the locker room with a back injury.

Joel Embiid (back) has checked out of the game and is headed to the locker room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xIQKHt9HI9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Embiid appeared to take a shot to the back prior to his leaving from Nets’ center Nic Claxton. That came amid a physical confrontation earlier in the game when Claxton stood over Embiid under the basket. That prompted the Sixers big man to kick upward at Claxton who then hit the deck.

Joel Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for his actions. It also left people wondering if there is a possible suspension coming Embiid’s way amid the Draymond Green suspension. The Warriors superstar was suspended for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. the Kings for what appeared to be a stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

Embiid returned from the locker room midway through the second quarter and checked back into the game. However, he moved around gingerly on the court.

Despite being without a healthy Embiid, the Sixers have taken control of Game 3. Tyrese Maxey leads the team with 15 points, with James Harden and Tobias Harris also in double figures. The Sixers built a double digit lead and took a 58-47 lead into halftime.

The Sixers star center has just seven points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of action. It would be prudent to keep an eye on Embiid’s status as the game progresses.