Despite losing to the Dallas Mavericks recently, Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back quickly against the Milwaukee Bucks and renewed the hope of fans that they can compete for the NBA title.

Not only did the Sixers end the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak, but they also came from 18 points down to claim the 133-130 victory. It really looked like Philly was headed to a blowout loss, but Embiid and Harden wouldn’t let the team go down without a fight.

Harden scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to power a 48-31 run in the period for the Sixers. Philly was trailing by 14 points entering the final frame, but Milwaukee just had no answer for The Beard. Embiid added 31, while Tyrese Maxey had 26 to help propel the team to the narrow victory.

Naturally after the victory, Sixers fans were in a celebratory mood. After all, they just destroyed the hottest team in the NBA right now.

“Fear the D̶e̶e̶r̶ BEARD,” one fan commented. Another Sixers faithful said, “Harden-Embiid stuff is just unstoppable, man. I know this isn’t news, but they just pass every single test there is with flying colors. Absolutely remarkable stuff tonight.”

Meanwhile, FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless called for everyone to put more respect on Doc River’s squad: “Sixers end Bucks’ 16-game win streak, in Milwaukee. Embiid had 31 and 10 assists but Harden turned back into JAMES HARDEN with 38 … 20 in the 4th! But people continue to sleep on Doc’s team. Keep snoring.”

Furthermore, some also couldn’t help but talk about the rumors that James Harden could leave Joel Embiid in free agency and reunite with the Houston Rockets. After what they witnessed from the veteran guard, it’s just hard he would exchange that for anything less.

“I really struggle to understand a motive for James leaving Embiid this summer after games like this,” another Philly supporter shared. “This duo is really special, and can be elite for many more years if we improve the roster.”

Here are more reactions to Philly’s victory:

4 more years ! 4 more years! pic.twitter.com/JSuf6rOxqX — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) March 5, 2023

Yes. The Sixers, after losing 2 starters, come back from 18 down in the 3rd to end the Bucks’ 16-game win streak. What a win. Harden – 38p, 10a, 9r

Embiid – 31p, 10a, 6r

Maxey – 26p

Niang – 16p, 5/6 3pt pic.twitter.com/Lj8uhXOqh9 — Did The Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) March 5, 2023

Me celebrating that Sixers win…15 minutes after saying that I hate this team more than anything in the world pic.twitter.com/RSQSlCiLl8 — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) March 5, 2023

It may just be one regular season win for the Sixers, but they definitely made a huge statement with it.