Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid has been playing at an MVP level this season and is on a historical scoring run, but the six-time All-Star wants to make it clear that he hasn’t hit his peak yet.

“I don’t think I’m at my best yet,” he tells Basketball News’ Spencer Davies.

“I think I’m trending towards that. I think I’ve got a lot more to give,” Embiid said. “Defensively, I’m getting there. I’m getting back to myself. Usually, I take another step in the playoffs.”

Embiid is averaging a career-high 33.5 points per game a season after averaging his previous career-high of 30.6 points per game.

However, while last season it seemed like Embiid’s increased scoring average was the natural byproduct of him trying to compensate for the loss of former franchise cornerstone Ben Simmons, Embiid hasn’t slowed down yet. Not even after the Sixers managed to trade the disgruntled Simmons for a future Hall of Fame inductee in playmaking guard James Harden.

Where Simmons averaged 15.9 points per game for the Sixers, Harden has averaged 21.5 points per game.

Even still, Embiid has simply become more dominant this season, attacking the paint more routinely than he has in past seasons and getting excellent results. In fact, Embiid is scoring 1.15 points per possession on post-ups, the third-highest mark among players to record at least 3.0 post-ups per game. Last season, Embiid scored 1.05 points per possession on post-ups.

With the NBA Playoffs about a month away and Embiid playing the best basketball of his career, the Sixers opponents need to beware.