With the summer rapidly coming to a close, the Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely making their way back to the Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey, to prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Among the fresh crop of talent who will be heading to New Jersey to test their mettle and get their game ready to go for opening night against the New York Knicks is rookie phenom VJ Edgecombe, who got his first taste of NBA action in a 76ers pinny in Summer League. Fresh off being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe got his first taste of being a full-on Philadelphia star on Tuesday when, in some informal activities before training camp, the Baylor product got to share the court with Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Joel Embiid, V. J. Edgecombe and Paul George putting in work at the practice facility 🧪 Embiid worked out without a knee brace 👀 (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/qHoIQ1z3tG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

Whoa, Embiid is taking shots without a brace on either knee? Now that is an important development for arguably the lynchpin of the 76ers' success in 2026.

Wearing a practice jersey and gym shorts, Edgecombe reminded fans why he is one of the most exciting players in this year's rookie class, with the two-way guard having a unique ability to get up in the air and make something happen, be that an offensive rebound, a block, or his signature slam dunk that made him a social media star in Waco.

While the 76ers are without a doubt Embiid's team, as Philadelphia fell apart in spectacular fashion when he was unable to play last season, “The Process” has also proven he can't lead a team to the NBA Finals by himself. If Nick Nurse's squad is going to return to their winning ways and prove that last season was nothing but a fluke, they will need strong performances from everyone, be they max contract players like Tyrese Maxey or PG13, or a newcomer like Edgecombe, who has yet to see official NBA action.