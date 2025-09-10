The Philadelphia 76ers have just one goal in mind heading into the 2025-26 season: to make it back to the playoffs and compete for a championship. They may have won just 24 games last year, but that was with the injury bug ravaging the entire team, with Joel Embiid and Paul George missing so much time and suffering severe drop-offs to their production due to them being less than 100 percent healthy.

The key for the 76ers this upcoming season would be to stay healthy. Embiid will have over seven months of rest and recovery from the knee surgery that ended his 2024-25 campaign early, while George elected to have arthroscopic knee surgery early in the offseason so he could get back on the court as soon as possible. And with training camp set to begin in just 15 days, the 76ers are already hard at work — with Embiid and George looking very good in workout photos and videos the 76ers' official account on X posted.

This behind-the-scenes look at the 76ers' training before training camp officially begins elicited a bit of an uproar among 76ers fans, who would want nothing more than to see Embiid and George be healthy and play up to their full potential for the upcoming campaign. Embiid, in particular, caused so much excitement, as he was seen practicing without a knee brace.

“Everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but it's awesome and encouraging that the #Sixers posted Embiid and George in the lab today,” X user @jmoreno76ers wrote.

“Sixers post workout footage featuring both Joel Embiid (with no knee brace!) and Paul George 👀,” @eringrugan added.

“Braceless Embiid 😭🔥,” @ttpLeem furthered.

“Embiid practicing with no brace 👀👀👀,” @sixerfan1220 pointed out.

Considering how badly last season went for the 76ers, any bit of hope is welcome. This certainly provides that.

Joel Embiid's return to form will be key for the 76ers

Last season, Embiid clearly was not 100 percent healthy, as he was still recovering from the wear and tear he put himself through during the 2024 NBA playoffs and the 2024 Paris Olympics. But he still tried his best to get back on the floor as soon as possible amid mounting pressure on the 76ers to contend.

His play dropped off big-time; he averaged 10 fewer points than he did the previous campaign, and his efficiency tanked. If he returns to full strength, even if he requires a few rest days in between games, that should be enough to get the 76ers back to playoff contention at the very least. And if George returns to form as well? Then there might be life in their championship hopes yet.