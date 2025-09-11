Since retiring from the NBA, Hall of Fame center and analyst Shaquille O'Neal has been a motivating force for the game's elite centers, offering tough love and constructive criticism, including to Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid. It took him years to do it; however, O'Neal eventually did give Dwight Howard his flowers amid Howard's Hall of Fame induction. However, Shaq says Embiid didn't embrace his criticism.

In mentioning O'Neal's relationship with Howard over the years, a reporter asked which of today's NBA centers he has attempted to give the same form of tough love to in a recent interview with HoopsHype

“You gave Dwight Howard a lot of tough love during his career. In the current climate of NBA bigs now, who would you say you’re doing the same, giving tough love to? Shaquille O'Neal:

“Nobody now because of the bigs that are supposed to be big. The big that I would be tough on is the Joker, but he's the best center in the league. So I have to say nothing to him,” O'Neal said. “And he has a championship, which means he knows what it takes. So I don't have to say anything to him. Wemby, he's still in that baby era. I try to be tough on Joel [Embiid], but apparently, he can't take it. So I'll probably have to delete him from my program.”

O'Neal revealed he once told Embiid to be tougher in the paint, like the centers Shaq played against, and the advice wasn't well-received. Since then, O'Neal has moved on from trying to impact the 2023 MVP.

Shaquille O'Neal puts Joel Embiid on blast with NSFW mic drop

In a conversation with Zach Randolph over which bigs could keep up with O'Neal during his prime years in the late 90s and early 2000s, Shaq said Embiid told him it's a different era, which clearly didn't sit well with the Hall of Fame center.

O'Neal called out Embiid on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“Is he mean?” O'Neal asked about Embiid. “Cause I came at him one day, and his response was ‘Guys don't play like that no more.' I'm like ‘Motherf****r what? The f*** you talking about?' Like bro, go inside, punish… I was like ‘I'm done even talking to you.'”

It appears O'Neal was offended by Embiid's dismissiveness, and it's something he's not willing to let go of.