Paul George has officially been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for over a year, having signed a four-year, $212 million max contract for the team on July 6, 2024.

And yet, apparently, the biggest free agent signing of the 2024 NBA offseason didn't make it over to Twitch, as, in a special tour of the City of Brotherly Love, from stops at the NovaCare Center to hang out with Howie Roseman, to a chance to get in the kitchen and cook up an all-American cheese steak, viral sensation IShowSpeed got to hang out with George in his car and was surprised to see him in Philadelphia.

Why? Well, because he didn't know PG13 was a member of the 76ers.

iShowSpeed: “What you in Philly for?” Paul George: “I play here.” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jbzRIBzQAI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, in Speed's defense, George wasn't exactly a fixture of the 76ers' rotation last season, assuming the streamer even caught a game, with the nine-time All-Star appearing in just 41 of a possible 82 games before being shut down with an adductor and knee injuries. While the 76ers were among the worst teams in basketball last year, as their Top-3 draft pick clearly proves, they didn't even play particularly well when PG-13 was available, going 15-26 according to Statmuse on the way to a 24-58 overall record.

Will the 76ers be able to put it all together this fall? Will the additions of VJ Edgecombe, Trendon Watford, and a fully healthy Jared McCain be enough to get the 76ers over the hump and produce quality results regardless of Joel Embiid's status game to game? Or will the 76ers remain a team with unlimited upside but just as much risk, with a few poorly timed injuries or some diminished play resulting in another disaster of a season?

While only time will tell, one thing is clear: IShowSpeed at least now knows that Paule George is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether he actually watches the long-time Los Angeles Clippers forward suit up for his new squad, however, remains to be seen.