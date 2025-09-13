The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, and there was some uncertainty about whether Brock Bowers would be available. It looks like he will play, but there is a catch, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Raiders are officially listing TE Brock Bowers (knee) as questionable for Monday night against the Chargers. Pete Carroll said today he expects Bowers to play,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bowers suffered the knee injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots after he took a hit from safety Craig Woodson. He missed some time at practice during the week, but Carroll told reporters during the week that the Raiders were preparing in the event that Bowers did not play, and he was optimistic about the tight end playing.

Bowers also kept things up in the air when asked during the week about playing.

“I'm not sure,” Bowers said. “We'll see how its feeling throughout the week, but I'm hoping to play.”

The Raiders' offense is expected to take a big leap this season with the additions that they made over the offseason. With Geno Smith at quarterback, Bowers could have a big second season after setting a rookie record with 112 receptions last year. His 1,194 receiving yards were also the most by a rookie tight end.

Bowers started this season strong with five catches and 103 yards against the Patriots, and it looks like he will be able to build on that against the Chargers.

The Raiders' offense was able to get into a rhythm in Week 1, and the hope is that they can keep that going for the remainder of the season. Bowers will be a key part of that, and it's good news that his injury won't keep him out. With a divisional matchup on the horizon, the Raiders will need everyone on deck.