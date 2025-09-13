The Houston Texans will be without wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both Kirk and Berrios are sidelined with hamstring injuries and will miss their second consecutive game to begin the season.

Kirk, 28, acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year, is entering his seventh NFL season. He appeared in eight games with Jacksonville in 2023, posting 25 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown before suffering a broken collarbone. Over his career, the former second-round pick has recorded 404 catches for 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The #Texans ruled out WRs Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios for a second straight week because of their hamstring injuries. Starting C Jake Andrews, who has a high ankle sprain, is also out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2025

Texans lose Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Jake Andrews ahead of Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Article Continues Below

Berrios joined Houston on a one-year contract in the offseason following a two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he totaled 238 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions across 16 games. He also added 103 punt return yards on seven attempts and 76 kickoff return yards on three attempts before an ACL tear cut short his season.

In his career, the 29-year-old has logged 134 receptions for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns. On special teams, he has accumulated 1,105 punt return yards and 2,184 kickoff return yards with one touchdown.

The Texans will also be without starting center Jake Andrews, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Houston enters Week 2 at 0-1 after falling in its season opener, while Tampa Bay comes in at 1-0. The matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.