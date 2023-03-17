Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports Group have mutually decided to part ways, according to ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne.

Simmons had been represented by Klutch Sports, led by high-powered agent Rich Paul, since he came into the league as the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Initially looked at as the next LeBron James due to his combination of size, athleticism, and passing prowess, Klutch’s investment in Simmons was both natural and profitable early on. The 2018 Rookie of the Year award winner, Simmons was a franchise cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers for several seasons, with little discourse placing him in a negative light.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, that all changed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as the frustrations about Simmons passive nature on offense came to a head. Since then, Simmons hasn’t made life any easier for himself, opting to hold out of training camp the following season until the Sixers decided to trade him. When he finally was traded, Simmons sat out for the rest of the season to rehab a back injury.

This season, Simmons has not only fallen out of favor in Brooklyn but fallen out of the rotation entirely. This has been the case even with the three-time All-Star healthy, leading to questions about his future with the franchise.

Now, the same agency that negotiated his five-year $177 million extension in 2019 believes that its best to part ways with the falling star. Even worse, the playing future of Simmons is in doubt altogether, with him now potentially earning his last major NBA contract.