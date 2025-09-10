Amidst a trying regular season filled with injuries and numerous setbacks for the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of their most reliable players in 2024-25. Only Ricky Council IV and Guershon Yabusele played in more games. After Oubre Jr. picked up his $8.4 million option for next season, he took a shot at the 76ers fans who don't approve or are not impressed with his past two seasons in Philadephia.

Oubre Jr., who has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the upcoming season, called out 76ers fans in a comment on Instagram, per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

“I love Philly, but the love doesn't seem to be reciprocated,” Oubre Jr. said. “What happened to this place? And for those saying I'm garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I'd $Till cook you. I played through finger surgery's on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this s***. That's one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya'll soon. Godspeed.”

Between Jared McCain's, who was a strong Rookie of the Year candidate before suffering a season-ending knee injury, return, third overall pick VJ Edgecombe arrival, and Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, Oubre Jr., who's on an expiring deal, appears to be the odd man out in Philly's backcourt. While he hasn't been the most popular Sixer, Oubre Jr., among a crop of young promising guards, is also one of their few assets who could be thrown into a trade in 2025-26.

Oubre Jr. posted 15.1 points on 47% shooting, including 29.3% from deep, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 60 games for the Sixers last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s not-so-subtle hint for 76ers fans

Veteran guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hinted his future to 76ers fans months before opting into the final year of his contract, keeping him with the team for at least one more season. Oubre Jr. has continued to show his appreciation and loyalty to the Sixers before and after his free agency process throughout the summer.

“I'm a Philadelphia 76er. I'm blessed to be a part of this organization,” Oubre said in April. He said he's taking his decision “day by day, but also, you know, this is a business. At the end of the day, I'm happy and I feel like I like to finish what I start and I don't feel complete. So, you know, godspeed.”

It didn't come as a surprise to see Oubre Jr. lock into his player option for 2025-26.