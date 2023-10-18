The Philadelphia 76ers have high expectations for the upcoming NBA season. The Sixers come off a winning season where they advanced to the Conference Semifinals. Philly has NBA title aspirations led by none other than the reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid. Embiid is making progress both on and off the court. The superstar is nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers, per Shams Charania. The footwear company is launching a basketball division, and Embiid could be the face of it.

Could Skechers and Sixers' Joel Embiid create a new shoe dynasty?

There are many basketball shoes on the market for players and fans. Some of the first names that likely come to mind include the Jordan brand, Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas. Of course, NBA players want endorsements from brands that offer lucrative deals, great marketability, and quality products.

Nike has a great grasp on the basketball shoe world. It features partnerships with superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. In addition, Steph Curry and Under Amour have a heavy deal while players like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and Dejounte Murray have deals with New Balance.

In recent years, players have veered away from the most traditionally popular brands to lesser-known brands. For example, LaMelo Ball recently inked a deal with Puma. It seems Embiid will take a similar path if his deal with Skechers goes through.

Although a less popular shoe brand may affect its marketing ability, partnering with stars with a great following minimizes that effect. As the Sixers continue their chase toward the top of the NBA, Joel Embiid will chase more notoriety with Skechers.