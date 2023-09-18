Shortly after being featured on the cover of SLAM magazine, New Balance and two of their biggest basketball stars will join forces to officially unveil the newest in the brand's hooping footwear technology. Denver Nuggets‘ Jamal Murray and Atlanta Hawks‘ Dejounte Murray showcased the newest New Balance Two WXV V4 as the brand continues its venture into the basketball space. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

New Balance just recently began their involvement in the basketball space a few years back and they've added a number of NBA stars to their team including Zach LaVine, Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey, and Darius Bazely. Jamal Murray and Dejounte Murray are two of their bigger stars and provide the perfect combination for what New Balance is trying to sell with these new sneakers.

NBA Champion Jamal Murray and New Balance officially announces the TWO WXY V4 The "Dualism" colorway is set to drop on 9/22 🤍 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fnJ46Y0G41 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 18, 2023

The shoe is the fourth version in this particular line and will mark the first time a NB basketball shoe will feature their patented FuelCell technology mixed with their signature cushioning technology. The shoe is aptly title “Dualism” and features a split colorway with a black front and white back. The front part in black is made from a lightweight mesh and provides maximum comfort for the foot. The white backing is made from leather and features a sturdy rise from the midsole, allowing for maximum support and traction when accelerating.

The shoe is inspired by “two-way hoopers” and guys who get it done on both ends of the floor. Jamal Murray and Dejounte Murray are no strangers to defense as they're seen as two of the better perimeter guards in the NBA. Last year, Jamal Murray's defense helped lift his Nuggets to an NBA Championship, so it's fitting that he's featured as one of the prime spokesmen for this sneaker.

(Images via New Balance)

The shoe will also feature New Balance's oversized “N” logo and will have hits of red throughout. The shoes are set to release September 22, 2023 on NewBalance.com and New Balance retailers. The price tag will be set at $120, making this an extremely affordable option compared to some of the other basketball shoes on the market.

This seems like a huge step in the right direction for New Balance in the NBA and it'll be fun to see both Murray's rocking this sneaker during the season. What do you think about New Balance? Can they compete in the NBA sneaker space?