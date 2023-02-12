There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl. The Cameroonian big man picked the Chiefs and his answer came with one explanation: Patrick Mahomes.

“Asked Joel Embiid his prediction for the Super Bowl…he said he thinks the Chiefs are winning it because of Patrick Mahomes, who he says is approaching Tom Brady levels of greatness. He did make it clear that he’s rooting for the Eagles, though.”

Fans could still forgive him for the football-related transgression, but don’t be surprised if a few supporters jot this down on one of their fandom files. Of course, Embiid is still backing the Eagles and has visibly supported the Philadelphia side throughout their run to the Super Bowl.

But not everyone could understand the take, even with the Patrick Mahomes caveat included. Sixers GM Daryl Morey was surprised to hear it, too.

Asked Daryl Morey the same question and he said he's going with the Eagles. He sounded shocked that Embiid picked KC. — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 12, 2023

Perhaps it’s a reverse jinx? Mahomes lost his most recent shot at a Super Bowl title after getting pressured to heck by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. The Eagles’ defense is every bit as formidable, and then some. The Chiefs QB won’t have an easy time trying to win his second ring.

With the Eagles a win away from their second championship in the last five years and the Phillies fresh off a World Series appearance, things have looked up for the Philadelphia sports scene. If Joel Embiid can lead the Sixers to the NBA Finals, Philly fans can overlook him picking the Chiefs a night before the Super Bowl.