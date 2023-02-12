The Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) took on the new-look Brooklyn Nets (33-23) in their final road game before the All-Star break. On the second night of a back-to-back against a team with a lot of new faces, the Sixers won a nailbiter by a score of 101-98.

Let’s break down the Sixers’ win over the Nets.

Sixers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 37 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 12-18 FG shooting

Embiid was a foul-drawing machine early on and scored 14 points in the first quarter. His shot-making was just sensational, even with Claxton and his long-armed teammates making it hard for him to spring free for open looks. He was simply dominant. Against a super athletic, energetic Nets squad, he also did a solid job cleaning the glass.

James Harden: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 9-20 FG shooting

In his first game in Brooklyn since joining the Sixers, Harden got booed when he had the ball. He received chants of “trai-tor!” at the free-throw line but silenced them time after time. His tendencies leaned more toward scoring than playmaking and although he shot very well, the rest of the team outside of Embiid (and Maxey inside the arc) did not (though they certainly had their chances).

Tyrese Maxey: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4-11 FG shooting

Maxey looked confident after getting his mind in the right place and had a decent game despite not getting a three to go down in four attempts. He broke down the defense here and there while again pressing the opposing point guard.

Jalen McDaniels: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2-4 FG shooting

McDaniels first checked into the game with 4:44 left in the first quarter and played 15 minutes overall. He scored his first points on a lob from Maxey at the start of the second quarter. The new addition seemed to fit in well in his debut. He rightly didn’t look to do too much, used his length and mobility to the best of his abilities and played with good effort. Doc Rivers even trusted him enough to play him on the Sixers’ last defensive possessions.

Nets player notes:

Mikal Bridges: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist,2 steals, 8-18 FG shooting

Bridges said that he was excited to face the Sixers in his debut with the Nets and he played like it. He brought his usual brand of stellar defense, made some hustle plays and made shots from everywhere. In his first chance to prove he can be a star as the face of a franchise, he took advantage and played like it meant something to him.

Ben Simmons: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2-3 FG shooting

Simmons had a very bumpy performance in his second matchup with the Sixers. In his first game against them in his new home, he came off the bench and played decently. It’s so weird that he isn’t one of the biggest storylines in this one but that’s what happens when the Nets make two of the biggest five-or-so trades in the history of the trade deadline.

Nic Claxton: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, 3-6 FG shooting

Claxton shined against the Sixers in their last matchup. His length and aggressive defense gave Embiid a challenge, making his presence known to all of Philly with three first-half blocks.

Game notes:

1st half

To start the game, the Nets had Bridges guard Harden while P.J. Tucker guarded him. Brooklyn’s long, athletic defenders made it tough for the Sixers to get into their offense.

Embiid drew two shooting fouls early on (making the jumper through one of them) but Bridges and Cameron Johnson went right to work for their new team. The former stole an inbound pass and converted a layup while the latter hit some smooth pull-up jumpers. The Nets got out to a 14-6 lead after four and a half minutes.

Once Simmons came into the game, Embiid went right at him and drew a foul. McDaniels also checked into the game as both teams’ subs came in. He played at the top of the 2-3 zone with Maxey, using his size to close off passing lanes. Still, the Nets found ways to score early in the shot clock thanks to some triples from Joe Harris.

Paul Reed once again was the backup big man tonight. The bench unit gave up triple after triple, with Simmons assisting on a few of them and making his first shot attempt of the night. Harden came in and started cooking in the second quarter

Embiid hit a ludicrous step-back triple to beat the shot block, tying the game up. The Nets kept pushing the pace and generating open triples with off-ball movement and off-ball corner screens. Brooklyn just had the juice in the first half and played like a team with nothing to lose.

At halftime, the Sixers trailed 60-52. Outside of Embiid and Harden, Philly shot 6-18.

2nd half

The physicality picked up to start the second half, with each team drawing fouls and banging down low for points, though neither offense was particularly hot. Claxton threw down a long lob from Spencer Dinwiddie and let the Sixers know about it as the Nets took a 10-point lead.

The Nets defense not only did great at doubling Embiid but they also made the right rotations to shut down any numbers advantage Philly might have had. Their energy led to transition opportunities. Although Embiid still found ways to score and guys to pass to, it was a strong showing from Jacque Vaughn’s group.

McDaniels hit a triple at the start of the fourth quarter but gave it right back by trailing Joe Harris a little too loosely on a moving three. Harris and Cam Thomas got buckets to keep the Nets ahead by several possessions, including a crazy, leaning jumper over Harden from Thomas.

Harden cut the deficit to three points, then Embiid cut it to one with a fadeaway jumper. The Sixers came up short on a lot of great chances to take the lead. The Nets went ice cold before Dinwiddie blew by Tobias Harris and threw down a two-handed slam. Nets led by three again with under two minutes to play.

Embiid cut the deficit back to one and the Sixers had the chance to win it with 12.2 seconds left. They went to Embiid, who tossed it back to Harden going downhill. He missed, Embiid got the rebound, drew a foul and hit both free throws.

With 5.2 seconds left, the Nets went to Bridges, who missed a tough layup. The Sixers got the ball back and Harden made two free throws. With 0.9 seconds left, Dinwiddie caught the ball at half-court and threw up an uncontested shot. Swish…but it was too late. Sixers win.

Random thoughts:

I have no doubts that if Claxton and Georges Niang have to see each other in a playoff matchup, a brouhaha WILL break out at least twice. Their trash-talking, brash personalities on the court would clash in the biggest ways.

The Sixers will take on the Houston Rockets on Monday.