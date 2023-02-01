Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Magic

Embiid seems like he’s headed for another night off on Wednesday. The Sixers star has now been tagged as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a lingering foot injury. This same sore left foot also had him questionable against Orlando on Monday, but he looked fine as he played through the issue. The likelihood of Embiid suiting up on Wednesday is pretty good, but then again, it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up watching from the sidelines.

Apart from Embiid, it’s a clean bill of health for the Sixers. The Magic, on the other hand, have Wendell Carter Jr. listed as questionable with a right foot injury. Chuma Okeke is still out for Orlando as he recovers from surgery on his left knee.

It is worth noting that the Sixers have fared relatively well even when Embiid sits out. The five-time All-Star has missed a total of 12 games for Philly this entire season and quite surprisingly, they’ve gone 8-4 without their superstar big man. They shouldn’t have much trouble taking care of business against a 20-31 Magic side on Wednesday — with or without Joel Embiid.