The Philadelphia 76ers are seeking their eighth straight win as they welcome the Orlando Magic to town. The Sixers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA and will look to win once again as they face former top draft pick Markelle Fultz for the first time as an opponent. But, before this evening’s tip-off at Wells Fargo Center, there is a very important question to ask: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Magic

Embiid was initially listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report with left foot soreness, just as he has been for the past few games. A Sixers official said that he went through the pregame shootaround as usual and he finished up his work by getting some shots up at the free-throw line.

Joel Embiid getting some shots up from the FT line at Sixers shootaround pic.twitter.com/hGU0RoRRkO — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) January 30, 2023

However, Embiid was upgraded to available just before tip-off and he is now expected to start against Orlando.

After two emotional games for Embiid, it would have made sense if the Sixers choose to rest him. Philadelphia has already defeated Orlando twice this season without him, James Harden, or Tyrese Maxey, so giving him an off day would make some sense. However, Philly thought otherwise and they have decided to let Embiid give it a go on Monday.

So, when it comes to the question of Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Magic, it is not yet certain what the answer is yes.