Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Joel Embiid is officially back. The five-time All-Star put forward an amazing performance for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night as he led the Sixers to a 121-109 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid logged 40 minutes in the win, which is an undeniably significant development for the Sixers superstar following his three-game absence due to an illness. Embiid also dropped 42 points all over the Hawks, to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks as he showed just how much he wanted to make up for lost time.

After the game, Embiid revealed that his conditioning is currently the best it’s been since he returned from injury (h/t Tim Bontemps of ESPN):

Joel Embiid said he feels much better than he did when he came back Monday against Phoenix after missing three games last week with an illness. Embiid has said a bunch of times his wind gets better fastest by playing games, and he played 40 tonight and was dominant throughout.

Unfortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, he did not come away from the victory unscathed:

Embiid tweaked his left ankle in the first half, which he said was pretty sore. But he said he plans to play tomorrow against Utah, unless it reacts badly overnight.

It doesn’t sound like a significant injury at all, but with Joel Embiid, you never know. The fact that the Sixers are slated to play in the second night of a back-to-back set further puts Embiid’s availability for Sunday in jeopardy — regardless of whether he agrees with it or not.

Philly has now won two out of the three games since Embiid’s return, and they improve to 6-7 after Saturday’s win.