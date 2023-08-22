The James Harden saga in Philadelphia has given sportsbooks another action for their customers to bet on. Amid the seeming enmity between Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers management is the risk of Joel Embiid getting alienated and eventually asking for a trade.

If that's the route Embiid is willing to take, BetOnline has the reigning MVP at +200 to ask for a trade before the end of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. There is also -300 odds on Embiid NOT asking for a trade before the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Moreover, bettors can also take action on a potential Embiid trade before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. BetOnline has odds of +140 on the big man getting sent somewhere else by the Sixers before that date and -180 on the prospect of Embiid staying past that time.

Of course, Joel Embiid has not shown any significant sign of wanting to get out of Philly. But again, the possibility is always there, and most of the time, that's all a bettor needs to feel the need to wager a couple of dollars.

The Sixers understandably want to keep the services of Embiid. A talent like Embiid who just won the league's MVP award puts the team in title contention. The James Harden situation is a tricky one for Philadelphia, but so long as the team has both him and Embiid, it's guaranteed a superstar combo, at the very least.

Joe Embiid has a guaranteed contract until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season. He also has a player option worth over $59 million for the 2026-27 season.